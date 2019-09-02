Edo Govt Distributes Solar Boxes 

As part of efforts to reduce unemployment and create an enabling environment for entrepreneurship to thrive, the Edo State Government through the state skills development agency known as EdoJobs has distributed smart solar boxes to 22 youths in rural areas in the state to enable them start new enterprises or support existing businesses.

Speaking to beneficiaries at the event in Etsako West Local Government Area, the Acting Chairman, Mr. Imanofi Inusa, commended the Governor Mr. Godwin Obaseki for the training and for providing starter-packs to the 22 Edo youths. He said the governor’s policies were friendly and people-oriented, noting that it has continued to improve the lives of Edo people.

Inusa, urged the beneficiaries to properly utilise the opportunity to better their lives, assuring that the council authorities will help monitor youths to ensure full utilisation of the solar boxes.

He added, “I would need the names and addresses of beneficiaries so we can join hands with EdoJobs to monitor these youths and ensure they make proper use of these solar boxes.”

Member of the EdoJobs engagement team, Mr. Bernard Obassi, said the 22 beneficiaries of the solar boxes were part of the over 100 persons trained in February 2019.

Obassi, said the state government through EdoJobs has taken advantage of the challenge of poor electricity supply facing the people to train and empower youths to contribute their quota to the development of the state.

“We conducted this training in Edo Central and six local councils have benefited. Also, the programme was held in Edo North as six local government areas benefited from the training as well. We have other ongoing training programmes in this axis.”