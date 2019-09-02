Amusan Races to Second Fastest Time of Her Career  

Barely days after adding the All Africa Games gold to the African Championship title she won last year in Asaba, Delta State, sprint hurdler, Tobiloba Amusan ran 12.51 seconds, the second fastest time of her storied career to win the 100m hurdles at the ISTAF IAAF meeting at the Olympia Stadion (Olympic Stadium) in Berlin, Germany yesterday.

The Nigerian seems to be coming to form at the right moment as she looks forward to emulating compatriot, Glory Alozie as the second Nigerian nay African woman to win a sprint hurdles title at the IAAF World Championships in Doha at the end of the month.

Sunday’s run inside 13 seconds was Amusan’s 13th for the year and the second fastest after setting a new lifetime best of 12.49 seconds at the middle of July at the Meeting Pro Athlé Tour de Sotteville les Rouen in Sotteville, France.

She has thus become the second Nigerian nay African woman to break 12.50 seconds in the event after Alozie who ran 12.44 in 1998.

All eyes will now be on the petite Nigerian as she tries to make history in Brussels this Friday as the first Nigerian to win the IAAF Diamond League title after Blessing Okagbare failed to do so last Thursday in Zurich.

Amusan, currently the fourth fastest athlete over the distance so far this year will be up against the formidable duo of Jamaica’s Danielle Williams who tops the world list with her 12.32 seconds she ran in London in July and USA’s world record holder, Kendra Harisson who holds a personal season’s best of 12.43 seconds.