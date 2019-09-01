Youth Leader Decries Improper Engagement of Young Innovative Minds

The Chairman Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF), Moses Siloko Siasia, has lamented that Nigeria is now a location for terrorist recruitment, stressing that the country is seating on a time bomb.

Siasia said owing to lack of proper engagement of our young innovative minds, international terrorist organisations are having free market recruiting the youths.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja weekend, he emphasised that Africa, particularly Nigeria, is sufficiently blessed with young people who inspire, motivate and contribute to nation and global advancement, but have been relegated to the background.

According to him, the country has lost its value system and if the situation remains unattended to, it could escalate and jeopardise its coexistence.

Siasia, who decried the lack of employment for the teeming graduates, no skills development centres, lack of social welfare and total absence of motivational leaders, stated that despite these challenges the nation has produced capable individuals who have projected the image of the country in good light.

“We have the likes of investment banker, Chinedu Echeruo, who invented HopStop.com that Apple bought, the likes of Philip Emeagwali, the likes of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the likes of Chimamanda Adichie and several other Nigerians who are doing extraordinary things everywhere in the world. Nigeria is a great country, it’s a blessed country,” he stated.

He expressed regret that the country has not done much in creating strong institutions, rather individuals, insisting that strong institutions will help bring about the much needed development and progress that the impoverished Nigerians yearn for.

The NYPF chairman, who also decried the growing level of insecurity, restiveness and violence in the country, stated that international terrorist organisations have seen Africa as the hotbed for recruitment.

He therefore challenged leaders in Africa to put in place mechanisms that will ensure that young generations of the continent are empowered for useful ventures.