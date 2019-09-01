New Katsina United Chair Assures Players of Robust Welfare Package

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The newly appointed Chairman of Katsina United Football Club, Mr. Abdulsamad Badamasi has assured players and supporters of the team of mutual relationship and robust welfare package as part of efforts to enhance their performances.

The chairman added that he would work assiduously with the State Government to ensure that the salary, match bonuses and traveling allowances of the players were given the desired attention.

Mr. Badamasi who was speaking at the weekend while addressing players and supporters of the Club at Muhammadu Dikko’s Stadium, said for Katsina United to perform well, the welfare and health of the players must be giving due consideration.

He affirmed that the prevailing economic situation presented a critical need to improve the benefits and welfare packages of footballers in order to boost their morale and improve productivity

“Your welfare ranging from salary payment, health, shelters, match bonuses and traveling allowances would remain my cardinal objective or priority. This is the only way we can improve your performances,” he stated.

According to him, some of the strategies he would adopt to improve the welfare of the players and the supporters include regular interaction with the State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, on issues bedeviling the Club for amendment.

He however urged players of the team to adhere strictly to Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) rules and regulations while discharging their obligations.

While commending Governor Masari for given him the opportunity to polit the affairs of the Club, Mr. Badamasi assured that he would not disappoint the state government and the players.

Speaking on behalf of the players, the Captain of the team, Usman Barau, expressed their unalloyed supports and cooperation to the new chirman to enable him discharge his primary assignment effectively.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari had on August 28th, 2019 appointed Mr. Abdulsamad Badamasi as the substantive chairman of Katsina United Football Club.

Badamasi replaces Aminu Balele Dan-Arewa who has been appointed as Katsina State chairman of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

