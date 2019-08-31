Tremendoc Unveils Osas Ighodaro Ajibade

By Tosin Cleggy

It is no longer news that in Nigeria today, millions of citizens are constantly on the move and often times are too busy to sit in waiting rooms for hours to consult with medical doctors or healthcare specialists. Affordability and accessibility to quality healthcare is also a huge challenge in Nigeria as well. Earlier this year, the World Health Organisation released statistics showing that there are 4 medical doctors to every 10,000 Nigerians, with an estimation of four doctors for every 10,000 inhabitants in the country.

More than 40,000 of 75,000 registered medical doctors in Nigeria are practicing outside the country while 70% of the medical doctors in the country are either unemployed or have taken up side jobs to survive. Needless to say, the doctor to patient ratio is alarmingly low in Nigeria and one can imagine how crowded hospitals can be across the country especially in the more urbanised areas.

In response to this, Founder of Tremendoc, Jay Chikezie, who is also the Co-founder of Nairabox, on August 21, relaunched an application that has the capacity to revolutionise the healthcare sector of Nigeria. The new app, named Tremendoc, is designed to provide a convenient and affordable avenue for users to access licensed doctors one on one at any time of the day via audio call, video call or text. Not only is a healthier life just an app away, doctors also have a convenient avenue to consult. In other words, Tremendoc provides quality healthcare literally at your fingertips.

To drive this narrative, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, has joined the Tremendoc team as the brand ambassador.

Award winning actress, humanitarian and philanthropist Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, years ago lost both her sister and her unborn child to the common disease, malaria. She firmly believes early and proper diagnosis would have prevented this tragic and life changing incident.

This is why she is so passionate about what Tremendoc stands for.

“After dealing with the traumatic experience of losing my sister, I knew that something had to change in Nigeria’s healthcare system. That’s why I’m so on board with the release of the Tremendoc app. It could have helped my sister and it can help so many lives across Nigeria.” said Ajibade.

According to the founder of Tremendoc, Jay Chikieze, “Tremendoc is the best solution to Nigeria’s healthcare issue. Its fast, it’s affordable and its super convenient. It’s literally as convenient as chatting to friends on social media.

I felt it was important to create and promote this app to improve the landscape of the country’s health sector and create a better and healthier Nigeria.”