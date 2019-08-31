ICreate Africa to Participate in 2019 World Skills Competition 

By Tosin Cleggy

After successfully organising three technical skills competitions in Nigeria, iCreate Africa is leading a delegation to participate at the world’s biggest technical and vocational skills competition, the World Skills 2019 in Kazan, Russia.

Established in 1950, WorldSkills is the collective voice for skills excellence in technical and service-oriented careers around the globe.

The week-long global event, attended by private sector, government and TVET leaders, youth activists, philantropists and investors, features an industrial exhibition and youth conference.

Youth from over 80 member countries compete against each other across various industries, i.e. Carpentry, ICT, Automobile Technology, Garment Making etc. and learn how to become the best in their skill of choice.

Since its inception, iCreate Africa has transformed the face of skills and led the discourse of Nigeria becoming the leading force in skills development in Africa through successful competitions, upskilling and training programes, promotions of the winning entrepreneurs through media campaigns, iCreate Magazine launch with iCreate App and Skill Hub in the pipeline.

Amongst the beneficiaries are Malissa Onojo, known by her fashion brand Oh! Tailor @oh_tailor, winner of the first iCreate Skill Fest 2018 in the category of Garment Making and Tiza Nega, winner of the Website Category, thanks to the undying support by iCreate’s partner in Fashion, the Fashion Academy (TFA) Abuja and the Benue state government. The promising talents were opportuned to join the delegation to Russia and promote her brand as an ambassador and protégé of TFA on the world stage.