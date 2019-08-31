Grand Priemere of Chika Lann’s ‘The Millions’

Several Nollywood movie stars and dignitaries from different sectors gathered at the Sky Cinemas, Lagos last weekend for the grand premiere of Chika Lann’s production, ‘The Millions’.

Speaking on the movie, Lann said, “It’s such a great feeling after patiently waiting to produce this movie. I know and believe ‘The Millions’ will be a hit with our collective efforts because we all agreed that the story is a very good one.”

‘The Millions,’ is a grit-comedy that tells the story of five guys brought together to carry out the biggest heist in Nigeria and all the intrigues that followed the robbery process.

Ramsey Nouah, Broda Shagi, Shirley Ann, Ayo Makun, Nancy Isime, Ernest Obi, Anthony Monjaro, Judith Audu, Ali Nuhu, Tchidi Chikere and a host of others, dressed like Millionaire Gangsters gathered to watch for the first time the most talked about movie of the season, ‘The Millions’.

The hall could not contain the cheers, laughter, excitement and the fulfillment that comes from seeing the biggest heist movie Nollywood has ever produced. Everyone agrees that all the actors brought their A-Games.