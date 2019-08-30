Quality Sleep, Smarter Kids Essay Competition Gains Momentum

Quality Sleep, Smarter Kids Contest, an inter-school essay writing competition organised by Mouka and geared towards engaging children as it relates to the importance of quality sleep, and its impact on their academic performance is now in full swing.

The contest which commenced in the second quarter of the year and would be rounded off with monetary rewards for best participants would end before school resumption in September.

The competition would have contestants from various Primary and Secondary Schools write essays on the topic “My dream, my sleep routine”. The contest is one of the many ways Mouka is rewarding academic excellence as well as giving back to the society.

This year’s edition is focused on Lagos, while schools in other states would be included in subsequent editions.

Speaking on the essay contest, the Senior Brand and Innovation Manager for Mouka, Jide Odelola said Quality Sleep, Smarter Kids Contest is being organized by Mouka to promote quality sleep culture in children, by encouraging them to create healthy sleep routines so they wake up well rested and ready to learn the next day.

According to Odelola, in collaboration with top schools in the country, Mouka is educating the Nigerian child about the importance of quality sleep and its impact on academic excellence.

“In order to achieve this, Mouka is consolidating the Inter School essay competition which commenced last year. The campaign was very successful as over 120 schools participated from around the country,” Odelola averred.

“… Looking at our society, especially cities like Lagos, most students don’t get enough quality sleep. They often sleep late and wake up early to get ready and still catch the 6.30am school bus. This explains the regular sight of students sleeping while in class and this affects their ability to learn.

“That is why as a company, Mouka has taken it upon itself, to educate school children about the importance of quality sleep, and how it aids brain development and smartness”.

As a build up to the finale, Nigeria’s leading foam and bedding products manufacturer presented Mouka award for academic excellence at the Baptist Academy and Krystal Bal International School, both in Lagos.

Students rewarded were Chianu Solomon and Amini Awwal of Baptist Academy, who emerged overall best Secondary School leaving candidate (SSS3) and overall best Junior Secondary School candidate respectively.

Others from Krystal Bal International School are Momoh Rafeekat, JSS3 overall best student and Dokunmu Oluwafisayomi overall best primary school leaver respectively.

Winners of the Quality Sleep, Smarter kids Contest will smile home with the sum of ₦200,000, while the first and second runners up will receive ₦150,000 and ₦100,000 respectively.