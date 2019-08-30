Medview COO Says Airline Still in Operation

The management of Med-View Airline Plc has informed its shareholders, stakeholders, and the general public to disregard the sensationalized headline in the media that Med-View has suspended its operation because all her planes are on maintenance, saying that the headline/reports are misleading and tantamount to ‘demarketing’.

In a statement signed by its Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mr. Michael Ajigbotosho, said Medview had not at any time informed the regulatory authority (NCAA) or any other agency nor the media that the airline’s operations were suspended.

“At this time of the year, all those concerned or involved know that Med-View will concentrate her entire operations in inbound airlift of Hajj Pilgrims from Saudi Arabia to Nigeria.

“Our B737-500 (5N-BQ) aircraft developed a technical fault enroute Abuja a few days ago that requires engine replacement, and of which the engine has been procured and is being mounted to commence operation next week,” he said.

Ajigbotosho added that Med-View Airline operates three B737 aircraft on its domestic route, disclosing that until recently two of them – 5N-MAB and 5N-MAA were sent for C- Check at approved MRO in Estonia, Europe and Aero-Contractors here in Nigeria.

“The works are already at advanced stage, up to 85 per cent, and expectedly, the aircraft will soon enter service on our domestic route.

He said that in the last 12 years of operation as Hajj carrier and domestic operator, Med-View Airline is profoundly known and widely recognized for its safety consciousness, which cannot be compromised.

“Our airline is ever committed to its corporate value, which is ability to succeed in providing the desired services for customers ‘ satisfaction and return on investment to shareholders. Meanwhile, the on-going rift between our airline and NAHCON is being handled by the Presidency,” he added.