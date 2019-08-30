Gunmen Abduct Kaduna Lawmaker

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

A member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Suleiman Ibrahim Dabo, representing Zaria state constituency, has been abducted by gunmen along the Kaduna – Zaria road.

The incident was said to have occurred in the early hours of Friday at Farakwai Village along the Zaria expressway.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Friday, the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Yakubu Sabo, said the lawmaker’s Toyota Camry car with Reg. No. ZAR 972 TL was found parked without occupants near the village by police patrol teams.

The statement said: “On 30/08/19 at about 0030hrs, the command received an information through DPO Mararraban Jos that a Toyota Camry with Reg No ZAR 972 TL was found parked without occupants at a point near Farakwai Village along Kaduna – Zaria expressway. Patrol teams were immediately dispatched to the area and recovered the vehicle to station.

“Upon search, an ID card bearing Hon. Suleiman Ibrahim Dabo, a member of Kaduna State House of Assembly representing Zaria Constituency was found.

“A contact was made and it was confirmed that he was the person involved in the incident.

”Teams of conventional police, PMF personnel, SARS and Anti Kidnapping Unit of the command are currently combing the bush for possible rescue of the victim and arresting the criminals. The IGP’S IRT were also contacted for technical support in tracking the hoodlums. Update will follow please.”

Kaduna is one of the states facing serious security challenges, especially the increasing activities of kidnappers and banditry along the Kaduna-Abuja road.

On Tuesday, six people, including, three law students of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, were abducted along the Abuja road.

It was learnt that N5.5 million was paid as ransom before the students regained their freedom.