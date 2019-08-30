Army Foils Ambush as ISWAP Kills 11 Telecoms Workers

IG orders Traba CP to fish out killers of priest

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Army thursday foiled an ambush by terrorists who planted Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in a major supply route for commuters even as the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) killed 11 telecoms workers in Borno State.

This is coming as the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu has ordered the Taraba State Commissioner of Police to fish out killers of a clergyman in the state, Reverend Father David Tanko, who was killed by unknown gunmen after which they set his body and vehicle ablaze.

A statement issued by Army Spokesman, Col, Sagir Musa said the troops laid an effective night ambush for terrorists amidst heavy downpour at Wala Crossing Point, killing two insurgents.

Other insurgents fled with gunshot wounds under cover of darkness after a fire-fight, he said.

“Troops also recovered two AK 47 riffles, three magazines, 32 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and four primed IEDs. “The acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander sector 1, Operation LAFIYA, Brig. Gen. AK Ibrahim, has commended the troops for their efforts and urged them to sustain the tempo to completely stamp out all vestiges of the terrorists in the area of operation.

Meanwhile, fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) have reportedly killed 11 fibre optic workers of a telecom firm at Wajirko in Borno State. Wajirko village is 135 kilometers south of Maiduguri and located along Damboa-Biu road of Sambisa Forest.

Confirming the incident yesterday in Maiduguri, a member of the Civilian JTF, Mustapha Karimbe said the terrorists emerged from the forest and opened fire on the workers.

He said the victims were locals contracted by a telecom firm as casual labourers. He said the terrorists warned them to stop working along the road but their warnings were ignored as the workers insisted they needed money to feed their families.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Adamu last night gave marching orders to the Commissioner of Police, Taraba State Command to fish-out the killers of Rev. Father David Tanko who was gruesomely murdered in the most inhuman and barbaric manner by unknown persons in the early hours of August 29, 2019, at Kpankufu Village along Wukari Road on his way to Kofai Amadu Village in Taraba State.

A statement issued by Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, said “the IG condoles with the Catholic family in Nigeria over the unfortunate incident. He also expresses deep concerns over the recent incidents of attacks on clergymen in some parts of the country and has directed Commissioners of Police in all the States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to henceforth pay special attention to the clergy and increase security around worship centers nationwide.

“The IG has further directed the DIG in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) to provide additional forensic and other investigative assets to the Taraba State Command to aid investigations into the incident”, he said.

The IG enjoined the people to be calm and give maximum support to the Police in the bid towards unravelling the authors of the crime, their motives and circumstances surrounding the unfortunate killing of the Priest. He reassured the nation that the perpetrators of the dastardly act will not go undetected and unpunished.