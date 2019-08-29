Saudi Ministry Seeks Broader Ties with Nigerian Media Practitioners

By Olawale Ajimotokan

The Saudi Ministry of Culture and Information (Media) has indicated the desire to interface with the Nigerian media practitioners in order to further the mutual ties between both countries.

The Head, Audio –Visual of the Saudi Ministry of Culture and Information, Hamza Algubaisha, gave this assurance at an interactive session with the media team of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the representatives of the Saudi authorities in Jeddah.

Algubaisha described the large number of Nigerian journalists that covered this year’s Hajj as impressive, while also expressing delight in their interest to know more about Saudi government policies.

He also stressed that the Nigerian media will play a key role in fostering the relations between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, which he noted waa historically hinged on economic and promotion of religious affairs.

While noting that the Kingdom is more than ever willing to liberalise the flow of information with the outside world, he called on Nigerian journalists to give media coverage to Saudi Arabia every time beyond the hajj activities.

Algubaisha assured Nigerian journalists that they will be assisted with all information, clarifications and access to places hitherto considered no go areas, provided the laid down guidelines and regulations were adhered to.

He stressed that once due processes were followed, there was no limit to how a reporter can go in covering the Hajj exercise and other socio-economic aspects that could be mutually beneficial to the Kingdom, reporters or documentary producers from outside world.

“Even though no single human programme or policy is 100 per cent perfect, the Saudi is committed to correction and improvement where lapses occur or are noticed. It wants to be open to the world and to promote Freedom of Information,” Algubaisha said.

He similarly disclosed that the country intends to use Vision 2030 under the leadership of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and the Crown Prince, Muhammad Bin Salman, to create a revolution in terms of how the country wants to be seen to the world and to develop in all spheres of areas.

“In the past, there was no open discussions, but the benefits of Vision 2030 allow the press to talk to us openly. This is something that will benefit Saudi Arabia, Nigeria and other countries in all spheres of human endeavours,” he said.