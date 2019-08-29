LASG to Register Disable People for Loan Disbursement

Ezekiel Okpuzor

In its efforts to make life comfortable for the physically-challenged, the National Association of Persons Living With Disabilities (NAPLWD) has called on all the people living with disabilities to register with Lagos State Government for business loans.

The Chairman of the state chapter of NAPLWD, Mr. Cairo Dare, disclosed this recently at a two-day training in Lagos with over 120,000 participants, adding that seven people were granted loan to start up businesses of their choice with the partnership of LESHIGO Micro Finance bank in 2018, and that more would also be granted this year.

He stated that the state government believed that there is ability in disabilities, which led it to empower about 150 people at the training with Tricycle for those interested in transportation.

In his remarks at the event, the Chief Whip of a partnering group, NGO, Mr. Adebule Adebisi, said: “This group has been in existence for three years now and we had never been disappointed by the Lagos State Government, which has made us to be self-dependent and has never seen us as liability in the society.

“The disable people have also been trained better to encourage more people in investment other than engaging in the purchase of Aso Ebi/locally-made

attire.”