Facebook Celebrates ‘Icons of Change’

Facebook, last week, brought together 40 young leaders, developers, entrepreneurs and change makers from across sub-Saharan Africa, to a two-day event in Accra, Ghana, titled “Celebrating Icons of Change”. The two-day conference, which held from 23rd and 24th August, was designed to celebrate Africa’s next generation of leaders and innovators, while providing opportunities to network, connect and create positive dialogue.

With attendees hailing from 15 countries from across sub-Saharan African, participants weremade up of Facebook Community Leaders, Developer Circle Leads, entrepreneurs, SMBs, as well as future change makers from the Africa Leadership University (ALU). Spending two days networking, attending leadership and digital skills workshops, and hearing from other young inspirational leaders from across the vontinent, attendees were also given the opportunity to give back to local communities in Accra by hosting workshops such as Coding for kids, and mentorship sessions for other young, up-and-coming SMBs and entrepreneurs.

Facebook Comms Manager, sub-Saharan Africa, Kezia Anim-Addo, commented: “I’m so proud that we brought the first event of its kind for Facebook to the continent and to Ghana. At Facebook, we see our role as supporting and investing in various communities here on the continent, in particular the youth. This event was about celebrating those people, the amazing talent, innovation and businesses we are seeing emerge, and the young people who are accelerating this growth, and building an incredible future for the continent.

Facebook Developer Circle leads a community-driven initiative for developers, that members join for free – allowing them to connect, share ideas, learn, and collaborate.

Facebook played host to SMBs and Entrepreneurs, who are young people who have started businesses which are making an impact in their communities and beyond.