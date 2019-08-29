Ezinne Kalu Named AFA Sports Ambassador

D’Tigress’ Point Guard, Ezinne Kalu who played a vital role in Nigeria’s back-to-back defence of the 2019 Afrobasket title in Dakar a fortnight ago has been named as the official AFA Sports brand ambassador.

Kalu was named the Most Valuable Player of the epic final game against host Senegal at the Dakar Arena. She chalked up 19 points in Nigeria’s 60-55 defeat of Senegal to claim the trophy a second time in two years.

D’Tigress, the champions of Africa, succeeded in defending the title they won two years ago after defeating the same team 65-48 in Bamako, Mali in 2017.

Ugo Udezue, co-founder of AFA Sports, the premium Nigerian athleisure and sports merchandise manufacturer, which proudly sponsors D’Tigress national team spoke of his excitement at the result.

“I have been there every step of the way and watched how hard these women have trained; it is a well-deserved win and testament to the awesome willpower of both the team and the coaches.

“Basketball, the love of the game, is something that flows through my veins and when AFA Sports chose to sponsor D’Tigress, we were certain that we were backing champions.

“Ezinne Kalu stands for; determination, sportsmanship and skill, align with what AFA Sports, as a brand, represents. We look forward to a rewarding relationship,” stressed Udezue.

Fresh from her victory and still processing their renewed status as the champions of Africa, Ezinne Kalu observed: “I am still in shock but I do know how hard we all worked to secure this title. Although I’m so grateful to have been awarded team MVP, it was a collective effort and every time I step out on that court with my team members, I am filled with gratitude that I get to do what I love every single day.

“To become apart of an amazing brand like AFA Sports is such a huge blessing. I’ve always looked up to athletes specifically women who had broken barriers representing brands that promote athletes to look and perform at their best. AFA Sports is a brand that does just that.

“Consistency and work ethic has always been my core values when it comes to the game of basketball. Especially since the goal is to continue playing at the next level. Being a member of the AFA Sports team would motivate me to do that. I’m extremely excited to be apart of something amazing. I am looking forward to what’s in store,” she noted in accepted to be AFA Sports Brand Ambassador.