Adekunle Ajasin Varsity, Outstanding Students Get Glo-Huawei ICT Solutions

Digital telecommunications solutions network, Globacom, has reiterated its commitment to schools’ empowerment at the presentation of routers and pre-loaded android phones to the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State and five of its outstanding students. The project is in conjunction with global ICT solutions provider, Huawei.

Already, major universities in Nigeria have benefited from the companies’ educational empowerment programme. They include Babcock University, Ilishan Remo, Ogun State; University of Ibadan, University of Ilorin, University of Benin; University of Lagos, among others.

Globacom’s State Manager in Ondo State, Mr. Olusegun Oguntuase explained during the presentation that Globacom aims to contribute its quota to the advancement of research and scholarship in tertiary institutions across Nigeria through the use of the technology.

“Every country that must grow needs the help of its academic populace to conduct researches for social development and enhancement of technological know-how. This is only possible where students and their teachers have access to seamless internet and smart phones. There is a vast body of knowledge available on the internet for solutions to human problems,” he explained.

Oguntuase also charged members of the university community to avail themselves of the company’s on-going week-long data clinic within the school to upgrade to Glo 4G in order to experience the new speed of life as well as the memorable communication solutions available on the network while assuring them that Globacom has the widest, most reliable 4G LTE coverage across the country.

Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Igbekele Amos Ajibefun gave kudos to Globacom for the kind gesture which, according to him, would encourage research and motivate the students to be more committed to their academic pursuits.

He added that the 20-year-old state-owned institution could boast of very intellectually sound students whom he referred to as future leaders. He disclosed that the selected student beneficiaries of the Glo-Huawei ICT package had excelled in both character and learning from different faculties of the school as beneficiaries of the android phones from

Huawei.

Speaking on behalf of his fellow beneficiaries, Patrick Success expressed gratitude to Globacom and Huawei for the award of the pre-loaded android phones and prayed for further accomplishments for the company.

Other beneficiaries included Ajomale Olamide Christianah of the Department of Agric Economics; Oshin Joshua Inioluwa, Linguistics and Yoruba Studies, Omotunde Samuel Segun of the Department of Science Education (Physics) and Oguntimehin Taiwo Samuel, Department of Animal and Environmental Biology.