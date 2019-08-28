Tension in the Air as 2019 Remita Champions Cup Hits Final Stage

As part of the build-up to the Remita Cup final on Sunday, organisers of the Remita Corporate Champions Cup (RC3) alongside sponsors and indigenous fintech and human capital management giant, SystemSpecs conducted a trophy tour of the corporate office of 2019 RC3 finalist, Nestlé Nigeria on Tuesday to raise awareness and drum up support for the teams.

The well-attended tour featured big names such as Ex-Super Eagles International and RC3 Tournament Ambassador, Peter Rufai; Chief Operating Officer of MediaVision Limited, Jimmy Shogbesan; Finance and Control Director of Nestlé Nigeria, Jagdish Singla; Brand & Marketing Lead, SystemSpecs, Wale Adetona and Content Lead of SystemSpecs, Oyindamola Olofinlua, among others.

Sola Akinyosoye, Country Human Resource Manager of Nestle Nigeria thanked the organisers and sponsors for hosting such a tournament geared at promoting work-life balance. According to Akinyosoye: “We thank you for the opportunity and we do not take it for granted. We know what it means for us in terms of the bonding, interacting, networking and all that it has afforded, not just team members but as a company. We will continue to encourage you in the hope that you keep up the good work.’’

Akinyosoye reassured attendees of the team’s resolve to win the title, adding that their status as former champions meant that they are no strangers to lifting the trophy. “We won this same cup in 2015, since then we’ve decided to allow other people win the cup so that nobody would accuse us of unfair competition. But this year we decided it’s high time we went there again to bring back the cup, and that’s exactly what’s going to happen,” he said.

Shogbesan disclosed his thoughts on the tour and the quality of football on display thus far in the tournament. He remarked: “Congratulations to team Nestlé on defeating Union Bank and Friesland Campina, who incidentally are the defending champions of this tournament, without conceding a goal en route the final. The feat is testament to the dedication and commitment of both the company and the team.’’

Sponsors of the tournament and owners of the innovative Remita application, SystemSpecs, echoed their pledge to advance work-life balance in the Nigerian corporate sphere through the renowned Remita Corporate Champions Cup tournament. Speaking on behalf of company, Adetona maintained: “For us at SystemSpecs, our objectives have remained the same over the years which include enabling work-life balance and encouraging employee engagement. In light of the foregoing, we implore Nestlé Nigeria to communicate and encourage staff to support their team at the finals.”

Tournament Ambassador and Ex-Super Eagles International, Peter Rufai commended Nestlé for their sponsorship of sporting activities over the years.

According to Rufai: ‘’I want to use this platform to draw awareness for Nestlé’s sponsorship of sporting activities in Nigeria over the years. The company is one I can vouch for on its impact on sports and youths, and for that reason I say well done.”

In his closing remarks, Category Manager, Beverages Femi Akintola said: “I want to start by thanking and congratulating the organisers of Remita Corporate Champions Cup on the good job they have been doing. Thanks to the leadership and staff of Nestlé. Congratulations to Team Nestlé as well. At Nestlé, we don’t just talk about sports; we are truly committed to recreation and wellness. We are also the biggest sponsor of youth sports in Nigeria.”

The 2019 edition of the annual corporate football tournament, RC3 kicked off two weeks ago at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Pavilion, featuring eight leading corporate brands across various industries in Nigeria: Union Bank, First City Monument Bank, IHS Towers, MTN Nigeria, Nestle, Unilever, NEM Insurance, and Friesland Campina. With gates opening at 11:00 am, the final match between Nestlé Nigeria and Unilever is scheduled for Sunday, 1st September 2019 at the Yabatech Sports Pavilion.