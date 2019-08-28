News in Photographs: Buhari at TICAD7 in Japan

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday joined other leaders at the opening session of the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Yokohama Japan.

Buhari will deliver Nigeria’s statement during Plenary Session III in which he will appraise Nigeria-Japan relations and takeaways from TICAD6.

He will also attend a State Banquet and honour the invitation of Emperor Naruhito to a Tea Reception at the Imperial Palace, Tokyo.

The conference which begins on Wednesday, August 28 will end on Friday, August 30.