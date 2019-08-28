IG Orders Transfer of Police Commissioner in Enugu

The Inspector General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate posting of Mr. Ahmad Abdulrahman to Enugu State Command as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the state.

A statement issued yesterday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Frank Mba, said the posting was with immediate effect.

Abdulrahman takes over from Mr. Suleiman Balarabe, who has been redeployed to the Force Intelligence Bureau, FCID, Abuja, as the CP in-charge of Intelligence.

According to Mba, the new police commissioner in Enugu was until his recent posting, the CP in charge of Intelligence at the FCID, Abuja.

He has held many command positions across the Federation and his posting as the CP Enugu State was predicated upon his action-oriented approach to work, his track record of outstanding leadership and interpersonal relations, the Force Public Relations Officer noted.

The IG asked Abdulrahman to bring to bear his wealth of experience, leveraging the Force policy on community policing and intelligence-driven crime-fighting strategies towards overhauling the security architecture of the coal-rich state.

He also urged the people of the state to partner with the police and accord the new police commissioner maximum cooperation in his efforts at revamping the security situation in the state.

Abdulrahman holds double Masters Degrees – one in Criminal Justice and another in Conflict, Peace & Strategic Studies, both from the Kaduna State University.

He is a graduate of Political Science and Administration from the University of Sokoto and holds a post-graduate certificate in Corruption Studies from the University of Hong Kong.