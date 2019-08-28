Buhari Sacks Christian Pilgrim Commission Executive Secretary

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate termination of appointment of Revd Tor Ujah, as the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), a statement from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) confirmed the development.

OSGF Director Information, Willie Bassey, who issued the statement on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said the decision to terminate the appointment was in line with the provision of Section 4, Sub Section 3 of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission Act.

The statement subsequently directed Ujah to hand over to the commission’s Director of Administration, Mrs. Esther Kwaghe, who is to oversee the office, pending the appointment of a substantive Executive Secretary.

Ujah, who was appointed in 2016, was in October last year asked to proceed on administrative suspension by Mustapha over multiple allegations of diversion of commission’s funds under his watch.

In a related development, Buhari has also directed the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation to work out an appropriate framework for the operation of offshore account maintained by the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, and all other federal government agencies in order to streamline their operations.