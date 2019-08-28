APC Upholds Appeal Panel’s Reports on Bayelsa Guber Aspirants

Iyobosa Uwugiaren and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has upheld the reports of the screening and appeal committees for the Bayelsa State governorship aspirants.

“Of the total seven governorship aspirants that were screened, six were cleared to participate in the governorship primary in Bayelsa state”, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Lanre Issa Onilu, stated in a press statement issued last night.

“They are: Mr. Aganaba Preye Steven; Senator Heineken Lokpobiri; Prince Ebitimi Christopher Amgbare; Ms. Diseye Nsirim Poweigha; Mr. Lyon David Pereworimini; and Engr. Prof (Mrs.) Ongoebi Maureen Etebu.”

He added that Dr. Briyai Oyeins Frankland was not cleared to participate in the party’s governorship primary, saying he was disqualified based on Section 3 Paragraph “L” of the party’s guidelines for the nomination of candidates, which requires that aspirants are card-carrying member of the party for a period of one year.

“The party also found no record of his membership of APC and was therefore considered ineligible”, APC said.