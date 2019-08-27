Dangote Truck, BRT Bus ìn Fatal Crash

Sunday Ehigiator

An auto accident involving a fully loaded truck belonging to Dangote Group and a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Ikorodu area of Lagos state on Tuesday left several passengers injured while unspecified number of people were feared dead.

According to an eyewitness account, the BRT was coming from Ikorodu garage with passengers when the brakes of the truck failed and rammed into the vehicle.

The accident happened around Majidun Awori along Ikorodu road.

LASTMA in a statement said injured passengers had been evacuated to hospitals and the agency was currently evacuating the vehicles involved in the accident.

It said, “A fatal accident involving a loaded trailer going inward Ikorodu that skidded off the main carriageway to collide with a high capacity bus on the BRT corridor.

“Casualties have been taken to the hospital.

Movement in and out of Ikorodu is heavy due to onlookers. Effort is on for the recovery.

“The evacuation process has started. Traffic backlog has extended to Oja b/stop for those coming from Ikorodu. The backlog is at Asolo for those going into Ikorodu.”

Eyewitnesses claimed four people died and nine were seriously injured but members of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) were yet to confirm any figure as at the time of filing this report.

More details shortly…