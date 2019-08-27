Buhari Approves Composition of NNDC Board, Nominates Odubu, Okumagba as Chairman, MD

Iyobosa Uwugiaren in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has, subject to Senate confirmation, approved the composition of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), with the former deputy governor of Edo State, Pius Odubu, as the Chairman, and Bernard O. Okumagba as Managing Director.

Also recommended to the Senate for confirmation include, Executive Director Projects Engr. Otobong Ndem (Akwa Ibom); Executive Director Finance & Admin, Maxwell Okoh (Bayelsa); Prophet Jones Erue (Delta); Edo Rep Victor Ekhator (Edo) and Rivers Rep Dr. Joy Yimebe Nunieh (Rivers).

Others include, Abia Rep Nwogu Nwogu (Abia); Bayelsa Rep Theodore A. Allison (Bayelsa); Akwa Ibom Rep Victor Antai (Akwa Ibom); Cross River Rep Maurice Effiwatt (Cross River); Ondo Rep Olugbenga Elema (Ondo State); Imo Rep Hon. Uchegbu Chidiebere Kyrian (Imo State); Northwest Rep Aisha Murtala Muhammed (Kano State); Northeast Rep Ardo Zubairu (Adamawa State) and Southwest Rep Engr. Badmus Mutalib (Lagos State).

In a statement signed Tuesday by Olusegun A. Adekunle, the Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) for Secretary to the Government of the Federation, stated that the interim management headed by Prof. Nelson Brambaifa had been directed to hand-over to the most senior Director in the Commission.

The statement said the Chairman and members of the newly composed Governing Board were by the release invited to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Monday at 2.00 p.m for proper documentation and briefing.