Police Arrest Member of Wadume’s Gang

Another member of the gang of the Taraba Kidnap Kingpin, Hamisu Balla alias ‘Wadume,’ has been arrested in Wukari area of Taraba State, as Nigerians await the submission of report by the seven- man investigative panel probing the killing of three policemen.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abba Kyari, who is the head of the Inspector General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) spearheaded the onslaught.

Channels Television reported that the home of suspect was busted in the early hours of yesterday by a detachment of operatives of IRT drawn from units across the country.

With this latest arrest, six members of the gang are now in the custody of the police with several arms recovered.

The police team also recovered 13 vehicles and identified over 20 houses allegedly owned by the kidnap kingpin.