Group Seeks Increased Awareness on Utilisation of Gas 

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The federal government and other stakeholders have been urged to improve awareness on the use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to grow investment as well as for domestic utilisation in the country.

The National President of the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM), Mr Nosa Ogieva-Okunbor, made the call at the 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the body held in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital recently.

He observed with dismay that Nigeria being the sixth largest producer of LPG and the second largest on the African continent still has the lowest per capita consumption in Africa.

“As alternative fuel, LPG presents valuable opportunity to combating climate change, reduced deforestation and improved community health, economy and livelihood.” he stressed.

He, however, maintained that every stakeholder, producers, depot owners, operators and retailers were important to achieving the government’s aspiration of growing LPG in the country.

Ogieva-Okunbor implored government to review and remove bottlenecks working to stifle the growth of the industry and create the enabling environment to encourage Ease of Doing business in the sector.

He said the sector harboured a huge job potential, stressing that growing the LPG business would result in job creation, economic stability and growth.

“The huge gas reserves of over 185 trillion cubic feet portend opportunities to exploit diverse investment opportunities across the spectrum of the sector, enormous potential for operational activities of the government, increased forex earnings and a boost of the GDP growth and infrastructural development.” he added.

The President of the NALPGAM, explained that the meeting of the body in Uyo and the distribution of 300 gas cylinder to rural women in the state was part of the efforts at deepening the use of LPG as the preferred cooking energy in the country.

He regretted that Akwa Ibom State which is currently the highest oil and gas producing state in the country with a population of over six million people was still at abysmal consumption level of LPG.

“Therefore the choice of Uyo as the venue for the association’s 2019 AGM is well understood as it is borne out of the contributions of the association to ensure that the message of the use of LPG is taken to every corner of the country.

“I want to use this medium to appeal to the State Government to support our effort in deepening the use of LPG in Akwa Ibom State and create better and healthy citizenry.

“I also want to invite members of the Association and other stakeholders in the industry to join hands with NALPGAM to take LPG to every house hold in Akwa Ibom state and Nigeria as a whole.” he posited.

Nimbus Unveils Digital Advertising Device

Hamid Ayodeji

A digital advertising firm, Nimbus Media Limited has unveiled the latest version of its electronic digital advertising board, a 75 inches free standing double-sided LED screen, which also has surveillance cameras attached to the top of both sides of the screen.

The Managing Director, Nimbus Media, Tayo Osikoya, during the unveiling of the digital device at the Ikeja City Mall recently, pointed out that one of the unique features of the device was that it has the capacity to measure the amount of audience that views the adverts displayed on the screen with the surveillance cameras attached on the board.

According to him, the software technology introduced into the board allows the device to profile the viewers of the adverts displayed on the screen.

He added that it was capable of identifying genders, age groups, facial expressions and moods whilst the audience looks towards the digital screen.

Osikoya explained, “Prior to the launch of this device we have received some feedback from our clients concerning the numbers of reach for their adverts in order for them to measure their return on investment so now we are glad to have a device that helps our clients measure the reach of their sponsored posts on the digital screen.

“Social media has been a major competitor with other traditional advertising media because it displays the numbers of views, clicks, likes and shares which makes it possible for the clients to measure the reach of their adverts that run there.

“In addition, the device allows brands strategically place their advert content on the screen in order to fit a specific target audience as it can choose the duration, time and period it wants the adverts to run.”

The Managing Director also said that the new technology helps clients get more value for what they are paying for as they would have the opportunity to see and profile their audience.

He added: “We are working towards expanding and introducing new technology such as, touch screens and other technology that provide better services and reach for our clients and audience.

“We are also about to expand our operations to Kano State, and then eventually West Africa.”