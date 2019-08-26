DPR Dismisses Fuel Scarcity Scare in Lagos

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has dismissed the risk of possible fuel scarcity in Lagos State over petroleum marketers’ failure to load at depots for days into the weekend.

Operations Controller of DPR, Lagos, Wole Akinyosoye, told journalists in the state that the federal government is on top of the situation after meeting with the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).

“That the petroleum marketers failed to load on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday is no cause for impending fuel scarcity in the country,” he said.

He further explained that, ” As I am talking with you we have a storage of more than two weeks supply, and as I am talking, vessels are berthing and they are discharging to their depots.

“So, the issue of scarcity is really not in the horizon. We reiterated this last December to let people know that scarcity is not in the offing and we are still repeating that every avenue where scarcity could happen has been blocked.

“We really want to appreciate all stakeholders in the industry in ensuring uninterrupted supply of petroleum resources since the beginning of the year.”

According to the Chairman of IPMAN, Akin Akinrinade, the marketers’ inability to load for complete three days was due to internal issues.

He expressed hope for quick intervention for the benefit of the country.

He said, “In the last three days we had issue with our pipeline and also with our generating sets but as a speak we have had Interpol that a new generating set is on the way from Abuja, and it has nothing to do with scarcity and we are confident that as from next week we will have a smooth operation.”

He explained further that, “we at IPMAN now have new executive members and we have come to familiarise with DPR management and part of the issues we seize this meeting to address is also include, the issue of multiple taxation from government agencies which we know that they are just after our money.

“And we have assured government on quick compliance the safety default in our operation outlets in total compliance with the safety regulations as set by DPR for the industry.”