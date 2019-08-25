USAfrica Expo to Connect Nigerian Businesses, Others with US Resources

Nigerians and others on the African continent have the opportunity to benefit from the United States’ untapped market, says the host of the USAfrica Business Expo, Pacetas Agency

The expo billed for September 20 this year on the eve of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA74), will feature a B2B trade show, conference and networking event aimed at helping African businesses expand into international markets and to equally connect business owners to resources needed to be successful.

“While Africa’s diplomats, business and political leaders continue to pursue partnerships with the United States, the biggest gap remains the implementation and maximization of bilateral trade opportunities. The expo, therefore, has been created as an effective platform to help increase the exports of developing countries. by aiding African businesses, exporters and government agencies maximize initiatives such as AGOA, Prosper Africa and AcfTA, and to help find new international markets for export-ready products.’’ said Gbenga Omotayo, CEO Pacetas Agency and founder of the USAfrica Business Expo.

According to a statement by Pacetas, the expo slated to be held at the Hilton Millennium Hotel, this year’s event themed ‘US-Africa Opportunity for Business & Trade Development’ positions New York City and the State of New York as favorable destinations for Africa’s business and political leaders looking to create new trade partnerships.

Pacetas added, “Following the successful launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA, the African Union (AU) will be well represented by Her Excellency Ambassador Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, the African Union Ambassador to the U.S. and Advocate of Africa award recipient, will deliver the resounding keynote address on AfCFTA.”

To be marked with targeted B2B matchmaking, keynotes speeches, and panel discussions, in attendance, will be small business owners and entrepreneurs, investors and diplomats as well as political figures and government officials who will discuss the latest policy and opportunities.

“With the ratification of the continental free trade area, Africa is now the single largest market with over $1.2 billion consumers with no frontiers and offers new markets for the U.S. made products.

“Similarly, the U.S. serves as an untapped market under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for authentic African products (raw and manufactured). We are excited to host all the diplomats, country delegation as well as attendees, speakers, and sponsors from all over the world, including several African countries,” said Omotayo.

The agency disclosed that confirmed speakers would include Dr. Chihombori-Quao; Benaoyagha Okoyen, Consul General, Nigerian Consulate New York; Prof. Samuel Amoako, Consul General, Ghanaian Consulate New York; Gregg Bishop, Commissioner, NYC Department of Small Business Services; and Dr. Cheryl Hill, Special Advisor on Bilateral Trade & Investment.

Others are Afua Asare, CEO, Ghana Export Promotion Council; Fred Oladehinde, Chairman, AGOA Civil Society Network; Lawrence Schaefer, Global Consultant on Agribusiness; and Mary Olushoga, Founder, AWP Network; Expected at this limelight edition will be over 1400 attendees including 100+ CEO, Entrepreneurs Top Govt Leaders & Senior Execs Top Business Execs, Franchiser, Exporters, Manufacturers, Senior Business, Political, and Diplomatic leaders.

–––Pacetas, a New York-based, has hosted over 30 events at the United Nations in the last six years to facilitate bilateral relations between the two continents.