Olukoya: God Gave Me MFM Vision in One-Room Apartment

The Founder and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dr. Daniel Olukoya saturday disclosed that God gave him the vision to establish the church while asleep in a one-bed room apartment in Lagos.

He made the disclosure in a statement his spokesperson, Mr. Collins Edomaruse issued to mark the 30th year anniversary and international convention of the church held at its Prayer City, along Lagos -Ibadan Expressway.

During a sermon he titled, “Rearranged for Revival”, Olukoya told the congregation that he was sleeping in his one-room apartment in the boys quarters of a house located on Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba, in 1977, when he heard a sharp voice.

He said: “I then woke up and walked towards the door. But I did not see anybody. Again, for the second time, the voice came. As I was looking for whose voice it was, the Holy Spirit said: ‘son, remember the call of Samuel’.

“Then, He started giving the covenant that led to the establishment of the MFM,” the pastor said in a statement. He also said, though he got the messages and the covenant from God, the MFM was not founded until 12 years later.

The convention, which opened for real spiritual activities, attracted hundreds of thousands of worshippers to the venue while millions of others are following the activities through the various alternative channels of the church.

‎Saturday’s activities include three Manna Water prayer sessions, 30 prayer sessions and 30 deliverance sessions. The convention kicked off on Friday evening‎.

Worshippers, in their thousands from all over the world, who had arrived early for the convention were treated to a highly-anointed and spiritually-packed concert on Friday evening as a prelude to today’s service.

Unveiling the programme of the event last Sunday at the international headquarters, Lagos, Olukoya said the Saturday programme would be laced with three Holy Ghost-packed Manna Water Services.

He encouraged worshippers to come to the meeting with their bottles of water as they connect to the awesome power of the Holy Ghost. The Manna Water service is one the church’s inter-denominational services that attract millions of worshippers all over the world.

Worshippers, during several of their testimonies on the Manna Water service, say longtime yokes, intractable ailments and foundational curses, among others, were broken during the services.

Speaking on the programme, Olukoya said the special convention would come to a close on Sunday with a thanksgiving service at the same venue.