Delta at 28: Ex-Commissioner, Ogeah, Felicitates With Okowa, Deltans

A former Commissioner for Information in Delta State, Chike Ogeah, has felicitated with the state governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, the government and people of the state on the 28th anniversary of its creation.In a goodwill message signed by his Media Assistant, Pius Mordi, Ogeah who was a commissioner from 2011 to 2015 said the state had emerged from its tentative steps in its formative years to a strong state where the principles of equity, fair play and friendship have created the ambience for peace and development.

“The adoption and successful execution of the rotation at both state and local government levels in a seamless manner have put the state on auto drive on the path to sustainable development “, Ogeah stated. He said Delta State had built the spirit of camaraderie, oneness and common purpose among its diverse people through the craftsmanship of the political leadership, making every component unit to share in a common sense of belonging. The former commissioner commended Okowa for successfully steering the state through the challenging economy by astute management of limited resources, especially during prolonged economic recession while still meeting his campaign pledges to the people. He noted that Asaba, the state capital, is steadily living up to its status in the past four years and commended the governor for initiating measures to resolve the protracted flooding in the city through network of storm drainage nearing completion.