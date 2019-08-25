Bauchi Unveils N8.8bn Road Projects

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has unveiled N8.8 billion road projects, which will link six different communities in Alkaleri and Tafawa Balewa Local Government Areas (LGAs).

While unveiling the project yesterday, the governor said that the road construction would benefit six communities including Yalwan Duguri, Badaran Dutse, Birim-Bajama, Kumbala, Kundak-Wurno and Burga.

He explained that the road projects “are designed in line with the policy thrust of his administration to provide strategic infrastructures that have direct bearing on the lives of the teeming populace.”

He said the state government would ensure the timely completion of the project.

He acknowledged the courage demonstrated by the communities for patiently waiting for long to see the day of the execution of the project.

He assured the people of Bauchi that the state government would embark on meaningful projects that have socio-economic impacts on the people of the state in an effort to remain focused on its campaign promises.

Aside, the governor disclosed that his administration commenced the construction of over N3 billion Sade to Akuyam Road linking Dazaro and Misau Local Government Areas.

At the project site, the governor said the road construction was awarded at the cost of over N3 billion and announced the release of 50 percent of the amount as part of efforts to ensure the completion of the project at the stipulated period.

He said when completed, the road would reduce the hardship being experienced by the benefiting communities and gave an assurance that his administration would not relent in awarding road projects for infrastructural development of the state.

He appealed to the residents of the state to support and cooperate with the present administration for effective implementation of its policies and programmes geared towards improving their living condition.

Also at the unveiling, the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Works and Transport, Mr. Stephen Abubakar said the road when completed, would increase accesses to social amenities and other opportunities associated with road transport to the communities.

He explained that the road was designed “to have a length of 58.4 kilometres with total width of 10.3 metres which comprise a carriageway of 7.3 metres and 1.5 metres shoulders on each side.

He noted that the road would be constructed with 4 bridges, 45 box culverts and 70 pipe culverts of different sizes as it will be completed within 24 dry months.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman, Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area, Mr. Kefas Magaji described the gesture as a welcome development, assuring the governor of support and cooperation.