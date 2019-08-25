Apostle Suleiman Honoured

Apostle Johnson Suleiman, Senior pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) Worldwide, is a firebrand spiritual father to many Christians f around the world.

Though he is famous for his religious fervour, he is also a social commentator. He has expressed strong views on some national issues, either to the admiration of his fans or condemnation by his critics.

Specifically, he is also loved by many for his commitment to improve the international image of the country.

In recognition of this, he was recently inducted as a fellow of the Nigerian Books of Record by The Nigerian Books of Record Research Institute, Abuja, Nigeria.

He was honoured alongside President Muhammadu Buhari; Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Pastor E.A. Adeboye; Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Alhaji Aliko Dangote .

In his remarks during the ceremony, the Director General of Nigeria ….applauded Apostle Suleman for using the pulpit to contribute positively to issues of national interest, youth empowerment, humanitarian liberation and nation building.

The DG also said Apostle Suleiman is one of the few Nigerians who are making remarkable achievements in their respective callings, while also promoting value re-orientation and social harmony.º

With this honour, Apostle Suleman has been listed among such individuals in Nigeria who are elevated and positively positioned as role models for future generations.