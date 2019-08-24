Juventus Versus Parma Live on SuperSport 

The 2019/2020 Italian Serie A season kicks off today as defending champions, Juventus, travel to Stadio Ennio Tardini to face Parma. The match, which kicks off at 5pm, will be aired live on DStv and GOtv.

On DStv, the match will be broadcast via SuperSport 8, which is available to All DStv packages and will also air on SuperSport Select 5, which is exclusive to GOtv MAX subscribers.

Juventus won the title last season, finishing on 90 points, and will hope to begin their defence on characteristically solid footing. Parma, on the other hand, finished 14th on 41 points and will seek to put up a better showing this term.

Ahead of the new season, Juventus recruited former Napoli and Chelsea manager, Maurizio Sarri, as their new manager. The club also acquired new playing resources with the signing of coveted defender, Matthijs de Ligt, from Ajax; and midfielders Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey from Paris Saint Germain and Arsenal respectively.

Sarri is saddled with the task of integrating the new signings as well as imposing his possession-oriented style in a way that suits superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and the supporting attacking cast of Mario Mandžuki, Gonzalo Higuaín and Douglas Costa.

Parma have also been active in the transfer market, signing goalkeeper Luigi Sepe from Napoli, defender Vincent Laurini from Fiorentina and Alberto Grassi from Napoli. They also signed on loan, Brazilian midfielder, Hernani, from Zenit Saint Petersburg, and striker Roberto Inglese from Napoli.

Manager Roberto D’Aversa will hope that his attacking trident of Yann Karamoh, Andreas Cornelius and Cote d’ Ivoire’s Gervinho can rattle the Juventus’ backline, while dancing to midfield rhythms supplied by Matteo Scozzarella.

The other game scheduled for today will see Fiorentina host Napoli.

Sunday’s games include Udinese versus AC Milan on SuperSport 8 and SuperSport Select 5 at 5pm.