JoeBoy Talks Tough ahead of ABU Title Clash with Real One   

Ahead of the much anticipated African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight title fight between defending champion Oto ‘JoeBoy’ Joseph and West African Boxing Union champion (WABU), Rilwan ‘Real One’ Oladosu, the title holder has warned his challenger to be prepared for a tough time.

In a telephone chat with THISDAY, JoeBoy said he is very well prepared for the fight and cannot really wait for it to come up

“Since the news came to me that ABU had sanctioned the fight, I have been training very hard because I’m going to beat him mercilessly. I am beginning to get impatient for the day to come,” Joseph said.

The defending champion would however not to predict the round his challenger would fall.

“I would not want to be drawn into predicting which round he would fall. I’m not even promising a knockout. All I know is that he would be well beaten. I was never deterred by his open ranting all this while, it has rather motivated by resolve to beat him mercilessly,” the holder noted.

Joseph indeed dismissed the story in some quarters that Oladosu defeated him in their amateur days as just a wishful thought by his opponent.

“I beat him three times in the Governor’s Cup, I defeated him to represent Lagos State at the 2012 National Sports Festival hosted by the state and I also beat him to represent Nigeria at the World Championship in Uzbekistan. If he had beating me before why was he not at any of these competitions that I’ve gone to represent the state or country,” Joseph queried.

He charged boxing fans to come out in their thousands and watch the best of boxing at the GOtv Boxing 20.

Both boxers will take to the ring at the GOtv Boxing Night 20 slated for the Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. Not in the history of Nigeria boxing has boxing fans been so much divided as to where the fight would tilt to.

It will in fact come as a little surprise if any of the two boxers cart away the Mojisola Ogunsanya trophy for the best boxer of the night.