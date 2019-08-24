Delta Govt to Rid Communities of Criminal Herdsmen

Sylvester Idowu in Warri



Hard time awaits criminal herdsmen as Delta State Government is putting in place community vigilance teams to protect farmers, particularly women going to farms from attacks.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Security, Mr. Daniel Ezekiel,

disclosed this in a chat with newsmen in Warri in reaction to efforts of the state government to tackle incessant attacks of farmers and rape of women in their farms.

He warned Fulani herdsmen in the state with a mind for criminal activities, such as kidnapping, to leave the state noting that the long arms of the law would soon catch up with them.

Ezekiel, however, assured that the state would continue to provide safe haven for herdsmen doing legitimate business in the state, adding that the government, through the community vigilante, would also put an end to criminal activities of the herdsmen on roads in the state.

“Our people are facing serious herdsmen attacks in the recent times, the state is working assiduously to nip it in the bud and special task force, including community vigilantes, will soon be put in place to forestall the deadly herdsmen attacks on our highways and communities so as to create safe environment for our communities and farmers to go about their normal duties without any molestation,” he said. He also warned cultists in the state to repent or be ready to face the full weight of the law, adding that the state government had devised measures to curtail its spread and also arrest anyone caught over such act.

Ezekiel said the government would also take steps to protect waterways from pirates, adding that it would collaborate with security operatives in all the moves.