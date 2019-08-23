Royal IVY Franchise for launch in Nigeria

Royal IVY is set to become a leading premier lifestyle brand in Nigeria focusing on everything beauty with authentic human hair retailers being its primary focus.

The brand was recently launched by UMEH Lifestyle, a subsidiary of UMEH Group – a multinational conglomerate based in South Africa that has business interests in logistics, equity management, and real estate, among others.

UMEH Group, a multinational conglomerate based in South Africa, is involved in industries including, publishing, tech, logistics, media, blockchain, real estate and finance. The flagship company of the group is UMEH Group Limited headquartered in Johannesburg.

Founded by Xolane Ndhlovu, a multi-millionaire born to South African and Nigerian parents, the holding management firm has been turned into one of the most prominent privately-owned tech asset management companies in South Africa.

Royal IVY South Africa CEO Thembani Bunu and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of UMEH Media Davin Chetty, in a media chat, gave reasons why the firm is expanding into Nigeria: “Royal IVY is registered in South Africa with the trading name ROYAL IVY (PTY) LTD and is set to develop new signature luxury shops in Nigeria and across the border that will offer thousands of wigs and hair care products, from braids and weaves, wigs and lace front wigs; synthetic, hi-temp fibre, Remi, Brazilian and Peruvian hair.

Royal IVY is the first choice for top grade-quality human hair extension at rock-bottom prices. The brand is set to offer other services like manicure and pedicure, hair fitting, spa treatment, skincare, weight loss programme, celebrity make-up with Royal IVY Fitness Club development underway.

“Whether you are a professional stylist, beautician, working mother, student, or self-made diva, you are sure to enjoy shopping at Royal IVY.

“We believe our continued growth depends on our commitment to passionately working to surpass your expectations each and every time you shop with us.

“Royal IVY nationwide instore services are to become an ultimate beauty destination for all ladies seeking to look glamorous and feel good in their skin.

“From the staff to the range of services, and high-end products used, no detail is overlooked in order to achieve excellence. We plan to offer a variety of beauty and facial treatments through Royal IVY online retail (royalivy.co.za) that include Hairstyling and design, Nail care, manicure and pedicure, massage, Hammam and spa, oriental bath, facial and beauty treatments, waxing and Henna tattoo application.”

They added that customers will enjoin high-end beauty products, highly trained beauticians, therapists and makeup artists, customised services and 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.