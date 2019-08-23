21 Oyo Kings: Appeal Court Refers Parties Back to Lower Court

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan yesterday referred parties in the controversial coronation of 21 kings by a former Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, to the lower court.

Governor Seyi Makinde, who inherited the controversial matter, had opted for an out-of-court settlement to restore peace, unity and good relationships between the Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, and his estranged High Chiefs.

The appellate court ordered that the case should be returned to the lower court for trial before another judge of the state High Court.

The appeal was filed by Ajimobi against the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Rasheed Ladoja and the Chairman of the Olubadan Chieftancy Review Panel, Justice Akintunde Boade (rtd), as respondents.

Ladoja had earlier secured the judgement of a state High Court which ruled that all the processes that led to the crowing and installation of new kings in Ibadan were illegal, null, void and of no effect.

Following moves by Makinde to reconcile the Olubadan-in-Council, the state Attorney-General, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, informed the appellate court of the progress made on the matter.

He subsequently filed an application to settle the case out of court.

But the appellate court, in its judgement delivered by Justice Abubakar Ma’ud Talba, said the matter had been fixed for judgement, stating that the court should allow the interlocutory appeal of the appellants.

The judge, who said the case of the first respondent ought to have been commenced by a way of writ of summons as opposed to an originating summon, ordered that the case be remitted back to the lower court for trial before another judge of the state High Court.

It would be recalled that on January 19, 2018, an Ibadan High Court presided over by Justice O. I. Aiki had granted an order of perpetual injunction restraining the governor, his agent or servant from accepting, implementing or gazetting any recommendation made by the Judicial Commission of Inquiry over the 1957 Chieftaincy Declaration of the Olubadan and other related matters .