Tecno Sponsors Loyal Customers to Egypt

Tecno Mobile has extended its affection for Nigerian football, fans as it sponsors winners on a trip to Egypt with football star, Victor Ikpeba.

The winners of the highly anticipated trip to Egypt with football legend, Victor Ikpeba, had a fun trip to Egypt, sponsored by Tecno Mobile.

They include: Bada Monsuru Abolore, Boluwaji Olukayode, Olaitan Ahmed Bola, and Otenaike Adedotun Andrew. While in Egypt, courtesy of Tecno Nigeria, they witnessed the finals of the AFCON football match. All the action, suspense and overall drama of the competition was theirs to enjoy live in Egypt. Little did they know that was only the tip of the iceberg. They had the rare privilege of experiencing the sights, sounds and major tourist attractions of the ancient historical city of Cairo in Egypt.

Some of the places they visited include the ancient Pyramids of Giza. Famous the world over, the Pyramids of Giza are the last surviving among the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World and are among the world’s greatest tourist attractions. They are reputed to have taken decades to build.

At the museum, they learnt how to make paper the ancient Egyptian way – using papyrus. The travelers also got to discover and enjoy the aroma of the various ‘secret’ essential oils used in making popular international designer perfumes and colognes. It was a trip they will never forget.