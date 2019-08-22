Sylva Assumes Duties as Minister of State for Petroleum

The newly appointed Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has assumed duties with a pledge to reposition and chart a way forward for the Nigerian petroleum sector.

A press release issued by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, yesterday said that Sylva pledged to work with the experts at the NNPC and the other departments and agencies under the ministry to move the sector forward.

In a welcome ceremony organized for Sylva at the NNPC Towers in Abuja, the new minister of state who was accompanied by his wife, Alanyingi Sylva, stated that that the nation’s oil and gas sector would move to the next level with the calibre of workforce in the ministry.

Sylva, who was a former Governor of Bayelsa State, brings on the job several years of cognate experience in the petroleum sector.

The new minister of state, it should be recalled, contributed profoundly to the institution of the Amnesty Programme in the Niger Delta region, which over time, led to restoration of peace in the oil producing region of Nigeria.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, reassured Sylva of the readiness of all members of staff in the ministry to support him to succeed in the onerous task of transforming the Nigerian oil and gas sector for the good of all stakeholders.

The minister of state was welcomed by the Group Managing director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari; Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Training Development Fund (PTDF), Dr. Bello Aliyu Gusau and the Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF), Alhaji Ahmed Bobboi, amongst others.