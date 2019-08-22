Sanwo-Olu to Complete Ongoing Health Sector Projects in Record Time

Martins Ifijeh

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has restated his commitment to speedy completion of all on-going projects in the state health sector in line with his administration’s drive to improve access to quality and efficient healthcare services, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Titilayo Goncalves has said.

Goncalves, who stated this during an inspection tour of soon to be completed Maternal and Childcare Centre (MCC), Lekki, Eti-Osa noted that the governor through approval for resumption of work at various on-going health projects has demonstrated that he was committed to achieving universal health coverage.

“One of such projects is this maternal and childcare facility which is strategically located here in Eti-Osa to provide maternal and child health services and improve the maternal and child health indices of the area,” the permanent secretary said.

She stated that the MCC was a specialised facility designed solely for the health needs of women of child bearing age and children, stressing that various health services targeted at women and children including delivery, gynecology, pediatrics services, immunization, amongst others will be available at the facility.

While noting that medical services would soon commence at the centre, Goncalves explained that the installation of equipment was at advance stage while logistics were being put in place to ease the process of smooth take-off.

She added that the maternal and childcare centre which was one of 10 others strategically located areas across the Lagos will complement other maternal and child health strategies to provide expected succor to mothers and children.

“The construction of the MCCs underscores not only government’s capacity to reduce infant and maternal mortality but it also brings to the fore government’s imagination and determination to deliver strong healthcare for children and mothers,” Goncalves said.

She urged parents to support the state government’s drive to reduce maternal and child deaths by patronising only accredited health facilities and participating in all child survival interventions and programs being carried out by government.

“I strongly believe that commencement of operation at MCC, Lekki, Eti-Osa will help address the issue maternal and child mortality in Eti-Osa local government area”, she said.

Also present at the facility tour were the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Mr. Olujimi Hotonu; Permanent Secretary, Health Service Commission, Dr. Benjamin Eniayewun, and other officials of the ministry of health.