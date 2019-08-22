Polio Eradication: Govs Agree to Prioritise Immunisation

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The state governors under the auspices of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) last night rose from a meeting in Abuja with a strong pledge to prioritise routine immunisation in the states to ensure that Nigeria is declared polio-free.

A communiqué issued at the end of the meeting by its Chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, said the gathering received a presentation on the forthcoming State of the States conference scheduled to hold from November, 26 to 27 2019, from the Managing Director of CWC, Scott Sheldon.

It added that the governors also pledged to work with the team from CWC to deliver on the objectives of the conference.

Fayemi added that they equally received a presentation on polio eradication from Rotary International Nigeria PolioPlus Committee, led by its Chairman Dr. Tunji Funsho.

He noted that after the presentation, the governors expressed their willingness to prioritise routine immunisation coverage in the states and ensure sustainability moving forward.

The communiqué read: “The forum was briefed by the Deputy Chairman, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State on the meeting between the forum and the African Development Bank; the officials came in company of existing and potential Chinese investors in Nigeria.

“The meeting is part of a series of high-level engagements driven by the AfDB to promote the establishment of Special Agro-promising Zones (SAPZs) in Nigeria. “SAPZs, which will bring together the farming and processing community have the potential of attracting about $1 billion from the AfDB and up to $4 billion with the entry of private sector investors.”

“Following an update from the NGF Secretariat on Basic Health Care Fund (BHCF), State Health Insurance Agency and the fact that Nigeria has been polio-free for three years and on the verge of being certified polio free, members resolved to continue to support the actualisation of universal health coverage in the country.”