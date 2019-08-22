Helpless Taxi Driver Needs N12m for Kidney Transplant

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A 39-year old Warri-based taxi driver, Mr. Governor Samuel Elohorwis is in need of N12 million for kidney transplant.

Helpless and depressed, he has therefore cried out to prominent Nigerians and organisations for help.

Elohorwis, who has been receiving medical treatment, including regular three-time weekly dialysis, said his health crisis started in November 2018, when a diagnosed kidney failure had resulted to diabetes and high blood pressure.

Narrating his ordeal during a visit to Mount Horeb Hospital, off Airport Road, Warri, where he was about to go through the third dialysis of the week, he lamented that he had lost all his property, including his cab to the expensive medical treatment.

The father of three, who pleaded for an urgent help from all compassion-driven members of the public, including government and private organisations, also expressed appreciation to members and leaders of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Mount Zion Parish of the Delta Province 6, for sustaining him all along.

Elohorwis, who said he had not seen his young children for more than two months, as he had been moved close to the hospital for regular dialysis, however asked that whoever wishes to help him financially can send money into his Fidelity Bank account number 6015167535. He can also be reached on telephone number: 07033280078.

Narrating his ordeal, Elohorwis said “It is kidney problem that led to diabetes and high blood pressure, which cannot be regulated. They said the only way the high blood pressure can be regulated is when they do dialysis. We initially thought it was a simple thing when we started it last year, but as the dialysis progressed, the high blood pressure refused to go down.

“The more dialysis we did, the more the high blood pressure worsens. As you can see, it has led to the swelling of my legs, I can’t walk, I need to be on wheelchair. The hands are swollen, the face is swollen, I can’t even see well with my eyes.

“We started from Central Hospital, then referred to the teaching hospital in Oghara. They finally said it is kidney transplant that will be the solution. We have spent more than a million naira on dialysis so far. For each dialysis, we spend N45,000, including cost of two pints of blood and that has to happen three times a week. The medical director of the hospital, who is conversant with the transplant, said it will cost N12 million, I think it will be done here.

“I really appreciate the church – Mount Zion Parish, Delta Province 6, they have tried for me. I am just a common taxi driver when this problem started, it was my wife who had a job, so I didn’t have kobo. I appreciate them, if not for them I don’t think I would still be alive.

Also joining her husband in the appeal, Elohorwis’ wife, Mrs. Esther said the pressure had already started taking its toll on her and the children, pleading that all who have what it takes to save her husband should come to their aid.

“My appeal is to the public to please help my husband, they should please save his life. He’s a young man and I don’t want anything to happen to him. We have three children. They always cry that they want to see their daddy.

“Please I am begging the public to save my husband. Now, we are the ones bathing and washing his teeth, we even feed him. He can’t do anything by himself. People should please help us, it is not easy on us,” she said.