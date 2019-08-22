Face Your Probe on Corruption, PDP, Ihedioha Reply Okorocha

Amby Uneze in Owerri

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State and the state governor, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has replied former governor Rochas Okorocha, warning him to shut up and face his probe bothering on corruption and his awkward stewardship in the state which made him to run away on self-exile immediately his colossal eight years in office elapsed.

In a separate press statements made available to THISDAY in Owerri by the Chief Press Secretary to Ihedioha and the Publicity Secretary of the party, Chibuike Onyeukwu and Damian Opara, respectively in response to Okorocha’s unwarranted attack on Ihedioha on his return to the state yesterday, the PDP and the governor said Okorocha was embarking on a failed bid to shore up his already bartered image.

“We are not surprised that Okorocha who is being probed on issues bothering on corruption and his awkward stewardship in the state, especially after the anti-graft agency (EFCC) had sealed some property belonging to himself, members of his family and associates, would engage in face-saving antics.

“Okorocha must stop pushing Imo people to the wall. Rather than show remorse, return the loots and apologise for his eight years of bad governance in the state, he is still grandstanding. It is rather unfortunate that Okorocha who is currently under investigation over the outrageous inflation of award of series of contracts,… is presenting himself as a saint.

“We had thought that the former governor would be sober enough to tell Imo people his travails with the EFCC and how property that once belonged to the state suddenly became property of the members of his family and associates. We had thought that he would tell Imo people the conditions of the roads, hospitals, schools, and other projects he claimed to have spent billions of naira to construct, but he failed the people once again.

“Obviously, Okorocha is worried that Governor Ihedioha, within the short period he has been in office, even without a handover note from him, is deliberately laying foundation to addressing the decay he left in the state”.

On its part, the PDP said as a masses’ party, it believed however, that the goodwill and abiding faith of Ihedioha in ‘rule of law’ should not be misconstrued by a shameless lawbreaker, electoral fraudster, tyrant, oppressor of civil servants and pensioners in Imo, as an act of cowardice.

“For Okorocha to make Governor Ihedioha object of discussion, on his return to the state, several months after he ran away from the state out fear of being lynched, portrays him as a petty schemer and drowning man, who wants to attach his imminent disgraceful downfall on the PDP government in Imo,” PDP said.

“As a party, we insist that Okorocha must be made to account for his colossal stewardship for eight years as governor. Answers by Okorocha to the following questions must be provided before he can shamelessly seek to hold a government which is barely three months to accountability,” the party added.