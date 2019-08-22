Buhari Re-appoints Ade Ipaye as Deputy Chief of Staff

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Mr. Ade Ipaye as Deputy Chief of Staff to the President.

A statement by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s spokesman, Mr. Laolu Akande, said Ipaye who was Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State serves in the Office of the Vice President.

Akande also said the president approved the re-appointments of Senator Babafemi Ojudu as Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Dr. Adeyemi Dipeolu as Special Adviser to President on Economic Matters and Mrs. Maryam Uwais as Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment Programme.