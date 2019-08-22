Adebayo ‘II Add Values to Buhari’s Govt, Says Fayemi

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has congratulated a former governor of the state, Chief Adeniyi Adebayo, on his inauguration as Minister of the Federal Republic by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adebayo, who was Ekiti State governor between 1999 and 2003, was sworn-in yesterday as the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, alongside others in Abuja.

Fayemi, in a congratulatory message, said: “On behalf of the Government and good people of Ekiti State, we say a big congratulation to our own Omoluabi, former governor and distinguished son of the Land of Honour, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, on his inauguration, today, as a Minister of the Federal Republic.

“You are a visionary leader who takes every assignment with calmness and diligence. The imprint of your socio-economic policies as Governor of Ekiti State almost two decades ago remains indelible.

“We are confident that you will bring your wealth of experience, extensive contacts in the public and private sectors as well as your managerial skills to bear on the new assignment as you have always done.

“We wish you a successful tenure as Minister and as a strategic player in our collective efforts at taking our dear country to the next level of development,” the statement added.

Also, the Director-General, Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Council in Ekiti State, Dr. Olusegun Osinkolu, expressed confidence that Adebayo would be asset to the present administration.

“Niyi Adebayo has always demonstrated to be a patriotic Nigerian and a politician with modesty. I am convinced by his actions and dispositions to governance that he will be an asset of inestimable value to President Buhari.

“His wealth of experience as an accomplished lawyer, businessman and politician of note will be of tremendous benefits to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment,” he said.