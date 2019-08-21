Catholic Church, Ugwuanyi Bid Rev. Fr Offu Farewell

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday joined Bishop Callistus Onaga of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu and other members of the clergy to bid the late Rev. Fr. Paul Offu farewell as he was laid to rest at the Holy Ghost Cathedral, Enugu, after a burial Mass.

The late priest, who was the Parish Priest of St. James the Greater Parish, Ugbawka, Nkanu East Local Government Area, was killed by hoodlums on August 1, 2019 along Ihe-Agbudu road in Awgu Local Government Area.

Ugwuanyi had immediately after the unfortunate incident summoned an emergency meeting with all the heads of security agencies in the state, and other relevant stakeholders, where they condemned the dastardly act and took decisive measures with the aim of apprehending the culprits and enhancing the security of the state. Two of the suspected killers of the priest have since been arrested.

Rising from the meeting, the governor and other stakeholders agreed on air surveillance of the affected areas, review of state’s security architecture, ban on illegal possession of arms, engagement of the services of Forest Guards and strengthening of the Neighborhood Watch groups in the state, among others.

Speaking yesterday at the burial Mass, Bishop Onaga, who prayed for the repose of his soul and the fortitude for members of his family to bear the irreparable loss, appreciated Ugwuanyi for the efforts his administration has made so far to enhance the security architecture of the state.

The bishop applauded the governor for the involvement of clerics in the Neighborhood Watch in the state, saying: “Your Excellency, thank you so much. You are a father. We are praying for you; you are our own. We shall continue to work with you”.

Describing the security challenges as a national issue, Bishop Onaga maintained that “everybody should be involved” adding that “Priests will use their spiritual power and influence to control them”.

In his oration, Rev. Fr. Sylvester Nwodo, who described the late priest as a cheerful, gentle and peace-loving priest, also expressed the satisfaction of the church towards the measures being put in place by Ugwuanyi’s administration to strengthen the security of the state.