Buhari Appoints New Head for Federal Agencies

BOmololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja appointed new heads to replace leaders of federal government agencies who were recently appointed as ministers.

According to a statement by a presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed, now takes over from Sadiya Umar Farouk as the new Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons.

He also said Buhari had replaced Sharon O. Ikeazor with Dr. Chioma Ejikeme as the Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, while Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi was appointed as the new Director General/Chief Executive Officer of National Information Technology Development Agency.

Furthermore, Shehu said Buhari forwarded the name of Adeleke Moronfolu Adewolu to the Senate for confirmation as the Executive Commissioner (Stakeholder Management) Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), as the replacement for Sunday Akin Dare.

The statement added that the appointments took immediate effect.