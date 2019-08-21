Axxela Bags Company of the Year Award

Peter Uzoho

Axxela Limited, a gas and power portfolio company, has been recognized as the ‘Midstream Company of the Year’, at the recently held Nigerian Business Leadership Awards organised by BusinessDay Media.

Also at the occasion, the Chief Executive Officer of Axxela, Bolaji Osunsanya, was conferred with the ‘Innovative CEO of the Year’ award.

Instituted to celebrate exceptional business leaders and organisations for their sustained commitment to excellence in enterprise and contributions to the economy, the Nigerian Business Leadership Awards are divided into two different categories: the global awards and sectoral awards.

While the global awards are bestowed on exceptional individuals whose performance and impact transcends specific industries, the sectoral awards on the other hand recognise companies that demonstrate impeccable business agility, market share growth, financial strength, leadership vision, and resilience in varying economic conditions.

Accepting the award, Osunsanya dedicated both awards to the company’s employees, saying, “These awards validate our continuous drive to deliver value-adding energy solutions to our clients across West Africa, and our unwavering commitment to facilitate sustainable economic development in our chosen markets.

“Every day, our people bring unrivalled professionalism, partnership and excellence to our business enterprise, and I dedicate these awards to everyone at Axxela, and say a big thank you to BusinessDay for recognising our efforts within the industry and across Nigeria.”