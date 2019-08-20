PDP BoT Condemns Attack on Ekweremadu

By Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday condemned the attack on the former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, in Germany.

The BoT, in a statement by its Chairman, Sen. Walid Jibrin, and Secretary, Sen Adolphus Wabara, added that the attack was unjustified.

Recall that Ekweremadu was physically assaulted on Saturday, by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), when he was invited as a guest speaker at the 2nd Annual Igbo Cultural Festival in Nuremberg, Germany.

Condemning what it called unwarranted attack, the BoT said, “the attack was totally uncalled for, unacceptable and unjustified.

“We therefore call on the federal government to address the issues that led to this attack.

“Sen. Ike Ekweremadu is a Nigerian that did not deserve that wicked treatment.”

The BoT, however, expressed sympathy with Ekweremadu and his family.