Lagos Assembly Confirms 35 Commissioner-nominees, Rejects Three

Segun James and Esther Oluku

The Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday confirmed 35 commissioner-nominees but refused to confirm three.

This is coming as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday appointed nine new permanent secretaries for key ministries and departments.

The three rejected commissioner-nominees were Mrs. Adekemi Ajayi-bembe, Mr. Olanrewaju Sanusi and Mr. Obafemi George.

The Speaker of the Lagos State Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa made this known during the plenary session held yesterday at the Chambers.

He, however, said that the governor is at liberty to represent the nominees if he so desires.

Meanwhile, the governor yesterday appointed nine new permanent secretaries for key ministries and departments.

At the swearing-in ceremony, Sanwo-Olu said the appointees were selected as a result of their “exceptional pedigrees,” which, he said, indicated that the state was in for an enhanced service delivery in its public service.

The governor said the choice of the new permanent secretaries was based on merit, pointing out that he had no personal relationship with any of the appointees.

He reiterated his administration’s belief in elevating merit above personal sentiments.

“I charge our new permanent secretaries to see their elevation as a call for more service and to give their best to the people of Lagos. I am convinced that Lagos residents are in for a renewed and enhanced public service that will take good governance to the doorsteps of ordinary people.”

“These appointments are a demonstration of what is to come in the coming days. With the full cabinet coming tomorrow (Tuesday), the people of Lagos will be better-off with this choice and all our promises condensed in Project T.H.E.M.E.S will begin to work fully and make life easy for citizens. At the end of our tenure, we want to be seen to have truly improved the quality of life of a greater number of residents.

“I must confess I have not met most of the newly-appointed Permanent Secretaries before today. What this means is that you don’t need to see or know the governor before your work speaks for you. Some of them with whom I interacted within the course of governance after I assumed office have shown high level of integrity and professionalism,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said the appointees demonstrated capability, capacity and competence, hailing the state’s civil service for producing quality personnel with unrivalled knowledge in service delivery.

The governor advised directors and workers in lower cadres in the civil service to be diligent in the discharge of their duty, noting that they did not need to know highly placed individuals to be rewarded with promotions.

Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, while presenting the appointees to the governor, said the new Permanent Secretaries possessed “unblemished records” in their years of service to the state.

Muri-Okunola added that, “the appointees are deemed to have remained consistent in their commitment, loyalty and industry over the years and are transparently adjudged deserving of recognition in this regard. I encourage all public servants to continue to work hard and be more innovative in the discharge of their duties. Delivery of excellent results would only speak for the diligent ones when the time comes.”

Speaking on behalf of the appointees after taking the oath, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Wale Musa, praised Sanwo-Olu for finding them worthy of the opportunity, promising not to betray the governor’s confidence reposed in them.

Other Permanent Secretaries sworn in are Mrs. Kikelomo Sanyaolu (Civil Service Commission); Mr. Nurudeen Shodeinde (Office of Drainage Services); Mrs. Khadijat Shitta-Bay (Ministry of Justice); Mrs. Olorunkemi Durosinmi-Etti (CabinetOffice); Mrs. Oluyemi Kalesanwo (Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation); Mr. Moruf Agoro (Ministry of Waterfront and Rural Development); Mrs. Belinda Odeneye (Ministry of Environment); and Mr. Babatunde Olaide-Mesewaku (Ministry of Tourism).