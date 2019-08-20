Ihedioha Constitutes Commission of Inquiry on Contracts

The Governor of Imo State, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has constituted a Judicial Commission of Inquiry on contracts awarded in Imo state from June 2006 to May 2019.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Chibuike Onyeukwu, the swearing-in ceremony was held yesterday at the Sam Mbakwe Executive Council Chambers of the Government House, Owerri.

The members of the commission are Mr. B.C Iheka (Chairman); Mr.Chris Ibeh (member); Ms. Ifeyinwa Maureen Okafor (member); Mr. Samuel Ifeanyi Onwuasoanya (member); Mr. Stanley Imo (member); Mr.Paschal Uzokwu (member); Mr. Aloy Ejimako (member); and Ms.Comfort Obi (Secretary).